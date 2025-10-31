Viktorija Golubic reaches the semi-finals again in Jiujiang Keystone

Viktorija Golubic continues her winning streak at the WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang. Last year's No. 2 seed is through to the semi-finals after beating Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-2.

The Swiss player got off to the worst possible start to the match in south-east China: she was initially 0:4 and then 1:5 down. However, Golubic turned the match around and won 12 of the last 14 games, which led to her third win in her fourth duel with the world number 75 from Kazakhstan.

Golubic probably still knows little about her next opponent. In the semi-finals, she will face the surprising teenager Lilli Tagger. It will be the Zurich native's first meeting with the 17-year-old Austrian, who will improve her ranking from No. 235 by at least 65 positions this week.

The 33-year-old Golubic, who has already won eight matches in a row in Jiujiang, is certain to occupy at least 67th place in the world rankings from Monday. There is a lot at stake for her this week: with 250 points to defend, she must successfully defend her title in order not to lose any positions in the rankings.