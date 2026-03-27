Last year's winner Aryna Sabalenka reaches the final again in Miami Keystone

Aryna Sabalenka is back in the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami, where she will face Coco Gauff. Last year's winner defeated Yelena Rybakina 6:4, 6:3 in the semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the third clash in two months between the Belarusian and the Russian-born player, who has been competing for Kazakhstan for eight years. Rybakina, the No. 2 in the rankings, had beaten Sabalenka in the final of the Australian Open, while the world No. 1 got her revenge for her only defeat so far this season two weeks ago in the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, California.

The semi-final victory in Miami was a small anniversary for Sabalenka. It was her tenth victory in her 17th meeting with Rybakina. Sabalenka's record against her opponent in the final is even. She and Gauff, the world No. 4, have each won six of their twelve matches to date.