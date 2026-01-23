Yannis Voisard is one of the surprises of the Tour de France. The rider from the Jura region, who took up cycling relatively late in life, is expected to finish the Tour de France in the top 10 on Sunday, his 28th birthday.

“I’m not getting carried away; I’m staying focused,” Voisard said Monday during the second rest day in an interview with the *Quotidien Jurassien*. It seemed as though he wanted to temper his fans’ enthusiasm a bit. Since his strong performance last Sunday on the Plateau de Solaison, where he crossed the finish line in 11th place and moved up to the same position in the overall standings, the top 10 is definitely the goal.

And as of Tuesday evening, he is now sitting in 10th place overall in the season’s most important cycling race. In addition to his strong performances, the withdrawals of Jonas Vingegaard and Florian Lipowitz have also propelled him forward. The Dane and the German—who finished second and third, respectively, in the 2025 Tour de France—were forced to withdraw from the race due to a broken collarbone.

Voisard will celebrate his 28th birthday on Sunday, the day this “Grande Boucle” arrives in Paris. He can give himself the best gift by finishing in the single digits in the final standings. The climber has so far fully understood how to use the circumstances within the Tudor team to his advantage. The Swiss team started this Tour without a designated overall leader. Furthermore, the poor form of his Australian teammate Michael Storer—who finished a solid 7th in the last Giro d’Italia—plays right into his hands. Voisard has the field to himself.

Praise from Cancellara

The head of the Tudor team, Fabian Cancellara, who was interviewed by RTS on Tuesday during the stage, firmly believes in his protégé’s chances. “The top 10 is the goal for him,” said the Bern native. Voisard is doing incredibly well. “Of course, you always want to win a stage. But 10th place in the overall standings is a good goal for Tudor in this final week. If it works out, all the better; if not, it will still be a great experience for him and for us.”

“The Tour de France is the biggest race in the world. Before this Tour, hardly anyone in Switzerland was talking about him, and internationally, no one at all,” Cancellara emphasized. “Yannis isn’t under any pressure. He’s carefree, young at heart, and fearless. It’s important to have that mindset.”

Three Challenging Days in the Alps

Voisard is competing in his first Tour de France. This is partly because his professional career got off to a late start. It wasn’t until July 2023—after earning his bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Neuchâtel—that he committed fully to sports. The Swiss Tudor team, launched by Cancellara in 2022, gave him an opportunity, which he is now seizing.

But nothing is set in stone yet. “A lot can still happen between now and Sunday in Paris,” Voisard emphasized. “In the Alps, a bad day can mean losing several dozen minutes.” Starting Thursday, the riders face three particularly difficult days: with a finish on Thursday in Orcières-Merlette and two more on Alpe d’Huez on Friday and Saturday.

“For me, it’s a completely new experience to be so well-placed heading into the final week of a Grand Tour, and no one knows yet what I’m capable of,” said Voisard. But he can hope to become the first Swiss rider since 2015—when Mathias Frank finished 8th—to crack the top 10 in the Tour de France general classification.