Ice hockey has been played again in Switzerland since Tuesday evening - and the first matchday of the National League already offered plenty of spectacle.

Andreas Lunghi

The first round of the 2025/2026 National League season was played on Tuesday evening.

In Ambri and Zurich, the winning goal was scored less than ten seconds before the end of regulation time.

Davos won the opening game against Lausanne for the first time in nine years.

In Rapperswil, emotions boiled over for the first time - in the end, St.Gallen secured the top spot by beating Langnau. Show more

The National League kicked off with a full round on Tuesday evening. There were no major surprises - but one or two stories have already been written.

In two games, for example, a winning goal was scored in the last ten seconds of regulation time. In Ambri, everything pointed to overtime in the home side's clash with Kloten, when the Swede Tim Heed turned the Gottardo Arena into a festival hut by making it 2:1 with 8.6 seconds remaining.

Similar scenes played out in Zurich at the Swiss Life Arena. However, the ZSC Lions took a little more time to score the decisive 4:3 against Biel. Yannick Weber scored 0.3 seconds before the final buzzer to secure victory for the home side.

Biel desperately tried to contest the goal with a coach's challenge, but the referees saw nothing irregular and the result stood.

Rapperswil first leader

Davos started the new championship with a 4:1 home win against Lausanne. It's hard to believe, but it was the record champions' first opening game win in nine years.

In Rapperswil, the players were a little overheated and let emotions run high in the first game of the season. The brawl with Rappi's Igor Jelovac and Marlon Graf and Langnau's Harri Pesonen and Santtu Kinnunen did nothing to change Rapperswil's clear 5:1 victory over the SCL Tigers.

The team from St.Gallen is also the first leader of the new National League season. They are followed by Davos, Zug, Geneva, ZSC and Ambri with the same number of points. Fribourg also won against Lugano, but only in overtime and therefore only has two points to its name.