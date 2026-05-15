Curtain up for the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland! The best nations in the world compete in Zurich and Fribourg. We'll keep you up to date in our ticker.
Today's games at a glance
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Group B: Italy challenges Denmark ++ Slovakia wants to upset Canada
Italy are still without points and will face Denmark and Slovenia in their last two group games. These are the last chances to avoid relegation from the top group. Both nations ahead of the Italians have three points.
Leaders Canada face Slovakia in the evening game in Fribourg. Canada is already in the quarter-finals, and the Slovaks want to get there too. Will they extend their two-point lead to fifth place?
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Group A: Latvia dreaming of the quarter-finals ++ Finland facing compulsory task
It was the big surprise on Saturday: Latvia beat the USA and are now dreaming of qualifying for the quarter-finals - instead of the Americans of all teams. Today, the Latvians face off against bottom-placed Great Britain. Another win would see them replace Germany in fourth place.
In the evening, Finland will face the surprise team of this Group A in Zurich: Austria. Roger Bader's team have nine points after five games and are six points behind the Finns. However, a win would be a big surprise.
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Latvia crushes the USA
The Latvian goalie Kristers Gudlevskis, who had already shone against Switzerland and had made a jinx against Germany, also made the USA team desperate with 45 saves. Sandis Vilmanis also scored two goals into the empty net and contributed an assist in the third period.
The Latvians thus remain on course for the quarter-finals. They have won six points so far in Group A in Zurich and will face Great Britain and Hungary at the end of the preliminary round. The Americans, the defending champions, have only picked up five points so far and still face Hungary and Austria. Switzerland and Finland have already qualified for the knockout phase in Group A, while Austria already have nine points ahead of their clash against Germany on Saturday evening.
The USA, featuring NHL star Matthew Tkachuk for the second time (1 goal and 1 assist against Latvia), dominated the game with 47:22 shots on goal.
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Denmark with first win
Denmark lives up to its role as favourites and beats Slovenia 4:0. The Danes control the game for long stretches and hardly allow any chances defensively. For Slovenia, the situation in the fight to stay in the league is becoming increasingly precarious.
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Finland catches up with the Nati
There was no surprise in the Swiss group: Finland beat Great Britain 4:0. Previously the team with the best shooting efficiency (16 percent), the Finns needed 47 shots to score 4 goals against Great Britain. With 15 points from 5 games, Finland catches up with Switzerland, but has the slightly worse goal difference (24:5 vs. 26:5).
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Sweden beat Italy 3:0
Sweden celebrate a lackluster 3-0 win against Italy. The "Tre Kronor" thus overtake Norway and regain 4th place, although they have played one game more and are only two points ahead. Saturday's head-to-head match will show whether Sweden remain on course for the quarter-finals or whether the Norwegians will move into position.
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Germany sweeps Hungary off the ice
The German tabloid "Bild" headlines: "German landslide victory against the ice hockey dwarf." The hosts of the next World Championship win 6:2 against Hungary. It is Germany's first win in its fourth World Cup game.
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Canada celebrates a lackluster victory against Slovenia
The Canadians win 3:1 against Slovenia and thus fulfill their duty. With 14 points, they lead the Group B table ahead of Slovakia. However, the Slovaks have played one game less and could catch up with Canada on points on Saturday. To do so, however, the Slovaks would have to beat the Czech Republic after 60 minutes.
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Denmark clearly defeated by Slovakia
Denmark remain without points after their fourth World Championship game. The Danes trailed 3-0 against Slovakia until the 26th minute and ultimately lost 5-1 without any discussion. While Denmark and Italy are bottom of Group B with 0 points, Slovakia are in second place with 11 points.
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Group B: Canada only wins in overtime
The big favorites Canada had an unexpectedly difficult time against the blatant outsiders Norway. The Scandinavians played courageously, took the lead four times in the course of the game (including the 5:4 in the 50th minute through Thomas Koblar) and sniffed at the big sensation. It was not until just under two minutes before the end of normal time that Ryan O'Reilly rescued the reeling North Americans with a late equalizer to make it 5:5 in the extra period.
In the extra period, however, it took just 29 seconds before Mark Scheifele quickly decided the game in the Canadians' favour. It was Scheifele's third goal of the evening after he had already brought his team back into the game twice in the first period after Norway had taken the lead. Despite the narrow defeat, Norway were rewarded with a well-deserved point for their spirited performance.
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Group A: Finland gives Latvia no chance ++ Switzerland face a tough task
In the afternoon game, Finland clearly beat Latvia 7:1 in Zurich. With Hannes Björninen, Saku Mäenalanen (both SCL Tigers) and Waltteri Merelä (SC Bern), three Finns involved in the National League scored. Rudolfs Balcers of the ZSC Lions was the only scorer for the Latvians. With this victory, Finland remains unbeaten in its fourth game of this World Championship and is back on level terms with Switzerland.
Switzerland will face Great Britain in the evening and will go into the game as clear favorites. Anything other than a fifth win in the fifth game would be a big surprise.
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The USA defeats Germany on penalties
Germany also loses its fourth game at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Switzerland - 3:4 on penalties against the USA.
The defending champions USA continue to struggle at the World Championships. In front of 9731 spectators in the almost full arena in Zurich, however, they narrowly avoided a third defeat in their fourth game against Germany. Only six minutes before the end did Tommy Novak equalize out of a scramble to make it 3:3.
After a goalless overtime, they prevailed in the penalty shoot-out and thus remain narrowly on course for the quarter-finals. Germany, on the other hand, urgently need a win against Austria on Friday to keep their chances of reaching the quarter-finals alive.
The Swedes did not show any weakness with a 6:0 victory against Slovenia. It is only the second success for the Scandinavians after defeats against Canada and the Czech Republic. Fribourg's Jacob de la Rose scored twice in his home stadium.
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Czech Republic with difficulty to mandatory victory
The Czech Republic only just managed to pull off a must-win against Italy in Group B of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Fribourg. Up until the 45th minute, the newly promoted Italian team was on its way to a sensation against last year's world champions in Freiburg. Thanks to a goal from Nick Saracino, Italy led 1:0 despite their glaring inferiority, but then the Czechs turned the tide within six minutes. The all-important 3:1 was then scored into an empty net.
The outstanding player for the Italians was goalie Damian Clara from the AHL team from San Diego with 56 shots saved. The Azzurri thus remain bottom of the table without a point after four games.
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Group B: The Czech Republic and Sweden face mandatory tasks
In Fribourg on Wednesday, third-placed Czech Republic will play bottom-placed Italy. The Czechs have only ever been beaten by Slovenia in overtime. Italy are still waiting for a point - and their second goal of the tournament. The Italians have a goal difference of 1:14 after three games.
In the evening, Sweden will face Slovenia. The Scandinavians are in desperate need of points, having collected just three in three games so far and find themselves in fifth place. Tonight's opponents Slovenia have the same number of points. After their surprising overtime win against the Czech Republic, the Slovenians also picked up a point against Slovakia.
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Group A: Switzerland against Austria, USA challenges Germany
In the afternoon game, Switzerland will play their second consecutive neighboring duel after their 6:1 win against Germany on Monday. This time, Swiss coach Roger Bader's Austria await. Both teams are still unbeaten and are playing for the top spot in the table.
In the evening game, the struggling USA and Germany will meet. The reigning world and Olympic champions have only won once in their first three games. The Germans, on the other hand, are still waiting for their first point.
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Hungary wins easily, Slovakia in a penalty shoot-out
The Tuesday evening games at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland could hardly be more different. In Zurich, Hungary put up a good fight against Great Britain and won 5:0, while the game between Slovenia and Slovakia in Fribourg was a wild exchange of blows. After a 4-4 draw, the game went to a penalty shoot-out, where Slovakia ultimately prevailed.
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Austria marches on
What a start to the World Championship for the Austrians. After two wins from their first two games, the Austrians also win their third game. The score against Latvia was 1:1 for a long time before our eastern neighbors won the game 3:1 with a goal in overtime and one into the empty net. The next game will be a tough test for the Austrians: Switzerland await them on Wednesday at 16:20.
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Norway clearly beats Italy
Italy also lose their third World Cup match. The Italians were defeated 4-0 by Norway, who clearly dominated the game and scored in every period. As a result, the Scandinavians pick up their second win and are in fourth place in Group B after three games.
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Czechs defeat Sweden
The Czech Republic made impressive amends for their surprising defeat against Slovenia. In the top match against Sweden, the 2024 world champions scored three goals from their first four attempts to take an early 3:0 lead. The Swedes never got closer than a one-goal difference. They have now lost to both Canada and the Czech Republic and are therefore trailing in the battle for a place in the top two.
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Finland outclasses the defending champions USA
After their opening victories against Germany and Hungary, the Finns also put the defending champions USA in their place in the first real text in Group A in Zurich. Five different scorers - including Saku Mäenalanen from the SCL Tigers - scored in the 6-2 victory. Only Lenni Hämeenaho of the New Jersey Devils scored twice.
The Americans, reigning world and Olympic champions, have so far been unable to hide the fact that they are missing most of the key players from their title-winning campaign and have the second-youngest team at the World Championships. After their defeat against Switzerland, they were also overstretched at times in their clash with the second top team in Group A.
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Denmark without a chance against Canada
Canada also have nine points after three games and are the favorites in Group B in Freiburg. In their 5:1 win over Denmark, they had to wait until the 41st minute before 19-year-old Philadelphia striker Porter Martone broke the spell. After that, revenge for the sensational quarter-final exit against the Danes a year ago was no longer in danger. Although superstar Sidney Crosby is still waiting for his first goal of the tournament, he recorded four more assists.
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Switzerland can do the World Championship - only Peter can't yet
The Ice Hockey World Championship proves once again what is sometimes lacking at the Olympic Games or other major sporting events. With or without an admission ticket, people meet up on the fan mile to celebrate together. In Zurich, you have to earn the party. The official fan zone is not on the way from Altstetten station to the stadium, but a few hundred meters further on. The detour has its charm, as visitors are accompanied by stars such as Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr and Andres Ambühl - it's called the "Walk of Legends".
The field hockey enthusiasm in Fribourg is also legendary. As the Swiss play in Zurich, the atmosphere in Fribourg is more international. The Canadians with the legendary Sidney Crosby and his presumed successor Macklin Celebrini celebrate their art here. When the 19-year-old young star is on the puck, a murmur, sometimes even a shriek, goes through the arena. Roman Cervenka, on the other hand, is greeted with a few whistles; in Freiburg, his "escape" to Zurich has not yet been forgotten - even though it was eight years ago.
Hard-drinking Czechs and Slovaks
Just as legendary are the hard-drinking supporters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, who literally flood the fan zone in Freiburg. Once one country, then peacefully separated, they still celebrate together and with lots of beer. After the first weekend, it is fair to ask whether there is still enough beer left in Fribourg for the next ten days after Gottéron's championship celebrations.
In Zurich, the red and white of the Swiss naturally dominates. While the Canada-Sweden clash is shown on the big screen, they stand on the festival benches and sing along to the sounds of W. Nuss vo Bümpliz. On this starting weekend, only the weather is not yet World Cup-worthy. It is cold, sometimes damp, not yet the weather for a pleasant outing. That should improve now. Then the various outdoor games of skill will probably be even more popular. A total of over 100,000 visitors are expected in the fan zones by May 30.
Unemployed police congratulated
But the fans are already in World Cup form. But that is also a tradition in ice hockey. No complaints about exorbitant ticket prices, no anger about an autocratic president, no free riders who want to make a killing with drastic price increases - and above all, no fan riots. The police car that stands alone on the way to the station, with its scoreboard congratulating Switzerland on its opening victory against the USA, is characteristic and likeable.
Switzerland has already proven that it can turn major events into festivals at the European Women's Football Championships. The Ice Hockey World Cup is a seamless continuation of this. The fans from all over the world have already earned themselves a gold medal - the Swiss players want to follow suit.
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USA and Slovakia celebrate victories as favorites
In the Swiss group, the USA celebrated a clear 5:1 victory over Great Britain after the opening defeat against Switzerland.
Slovakia beat Italy 4:1 in Group B. While the Slovaks won their first two games, the Italians lost for the second time. Of course, this is not a surprise.
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The Swedes have had enough
The Swedes started the World Championship tournament with a 5-3 defeat against Canada on Friday. On Sunday against Denmark (4.20 pm) they will now be looking for their first win. But the Swedes have a problem, because they don't feel comfortable in Switzerland, as the Swedish tabloid "Aftonbladet" reported in the run-up to the first game.
"Yes, the smell of manure is clearly perceptible," defender Mattias Ekholm is quoted as saying. Goalie Magnus Hellberg also wrinkled his nose and said: "Oh my God, it stinks!"
Meanwhile, Swedish coach Sam Hallam practised gallows humor: "You get what you deserve, don't you?" Did the future Servette coach already know that his team would lose against Canada?
The Swedes are staying overnight in a hotel in Bern and then have to travel around half an hour by bus as they play their games in the BCF Arena in Fribourg. If the Swedes win the losers' duel against Denmark on Sunday, the taste of slurry should also be easier to bear.
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May 17
The matches on Sunday
In the Swiss group, Great Britain will play the USA (12.20 p.m.), Austria will face Hungary (4.20 p.m.) and Germany will play Latvia (8.20 p.m.).
In Group B, the Italians face Slovakia (12.20pm), who beat Norway 2:1 in their opener. Denmark and Sweden lost their opening game and will now face each other (4.20pm). In the evening at 20:20, Slovenia will also be looking to overcome the Norwegians after their surprising 3:2 win (after extra time) against the Czech Republic.
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Czech Republic surprisingly lose
Slovenia caused the first surprise of this World Cup, beating the Czech Republic 3:2 after extra time. The 2024 world champions turned around a 0:1 deficit to take a 2:1 lead thanks to two goals in the middle third. However, Slovenia equalized in the third period and forced overtime. Marcel Mahkovec scored the winning goal after just 74 seconds. The Czech Republic thus suffered their first defeat in their second game - for the Slovenians it was their first win in their first game of the World Championship.
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Canada shoots down Italy
After the spectacular 5:3 opening victory against Sweden, the Canadian star ensemble gives the Italians no chance in their second World Championship game. The favourites were already 3-0 up by the 17th minute, before the Canadians finally won 6-0, with captain Macklin Celebrini scoring twice.
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Finland beat Hungary easily - Puljujärvi shines
The Finns record their second win in their second World Championship game. The 3:1 win against Germany was followed by an unchallenged 4:1 victory against Hungary. Servette striker Jesse Puljujärvi shone with a brace and already has five points after two games.
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Austria and Slovakia start the tournament victoriously
For the first time in eleven years, Austria's ice hockey team starts an A-World Championship with a victory. In Zurich, Roger Bader's team defeated Great Britain 5:2 (3:2,2:0,0:0).
Austria has thus taken a first big step towards securing its place in the league. A second victory is to follow on Sunday against Hungary, their second rival for a place in the top 16.
The game in front of around 8,000 spectators began just as the Swiss coach's team wanted. After taking a 3:0 lead after ten minutes, things seemed to be clear. However, the flow of the game broke down and the British came back with a brace within 37 seconds. It was not until the middle third that the Austrians regained control of the game.
Slovakia had more trouble against Norway in Group B. In the end, however, the favorites prevailed in this game as well, winning 2:1.
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Canada beats Sweden in a duel of giants
The stars from Canada and Sweden, two of the favorites for the World Championship title, celebrated a true field hockey festival in Freiburg. Defensively, there was still a lack of coordination, allowing the offensive artists to really shine. As many goals were scored in one game as in three play-off finals between Fribourg and Davos at the same venue.
It wasn't the Canadian superstars Macklin Celebrini or Sidney Crosby who shone, but the young players from the third and fourth lines. Strikingly, the only 19-year-old Celebrini is captain instead of Crosby, who is twice as old and known as "Captain Canada".
The two teams played three completely different periods. In the first, Canada was superior and took a 2-0 lead, in the second Sweden deservedly equalized to 3-3, and in the third the record world champions dominated again.
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Group A: Finland beats Germany in the opener
Finland started the World Championship tournament with a win in the Swiss group. The Olympic bronze medallists defeated Germany 3:1 in Zurich. While the Finns scored twice in overtime thanks to NHL star Anton Lundell (9th) and Servette forward Jesse Puljujärvi (44th), the Germans struggled in particular on the power play. Between the 12th and 35th minute, they let five minor penalties of their opponents go unused.
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Group B: Czech Republic defeats Denmark
Thanks to "Swiss" power, the Czech Republic also recorded an impressive 4:1 victory over Denmark. The two Zug players Dominik Kubalik and Daniel Vozenilek provided a quick 2:0 lead.
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Germany captain Seider with the save of the tournament?
Germany trailed Finland 0:1 after one period. Just 30 seconds into the first period, DEB captain Moritz Seider prevents the second goal and possibly makes the save of the tournament. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer is far in front of his box when the disk rolls behind him towards the line. Standing in the goal area, Seider turns around in a flash and stops the puck with his stick on the goal line as he falls. When he sees his action on the big cube, he celebrates himself and immediately fires up his team-mates.
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Can the Nati get their revenge against the USA in the final?
ZSC forward Sven Andrighetto is very much looking forward to the opening game against the USA: "It's the opening game for us, we want to get off to a good start in the tournament. And they are the defending champions and beat us in the final last year. They also won gold at the Olympics and are certainly one of the top favorites."
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What national team coach Cadieux says ahead of the start of the home World Championships
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Josi: "We will certainly be ready"
The wait is finally over for the Nati stars. The game against the USA marks the start of the home World Championship, which will be very special for Roman Josi, especially off the ice. "Your family and friends are there. The whole atmosphere is different to when you're abroad," says the national team captain, emphasizing at the same time: "But when it finally starts on Friday, it's just like field hockey - and just like any other World Cup."
Josi is convinced: "We had good preparation. We've waited a long time for this moment. We'll be ready for sure."
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Reto Suri, what speaks for a Swiss triumph?
In an interview with blue Sport, expert Reto Suri assesses what speaks in favor of a Swiss gold medal.
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. The first day of the tournament features two games each in Zurich and Fribourg. As hosts, the Swiss national team will kick off the action at 20:20 and will face defending champions USA.