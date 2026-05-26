Switzerland plays Finland for the group win. KEYSTONE

The group phase of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland ends on Tuesday. While the Swiss team duels with Finland for the group win, Germany and Sweden are threatened with an early exit. The starting position.

Andreas Lunghi

Group A

Switzerland and Finland are unbeaten in Group A and are already through to the quarter-finals. In the direct duel on Tuesday evening: whoever wins, wins the group.

Behind them, Latvia secured their quarter-final ticket with an undisputed 8:1 victory over Hungary on Tuesday afternoon. And that also makes it clear that Germany will miss out on a place in the knockout phase. While the Germans are no longer in action on the last preliminary round matchday, the USA and Austria will meet from 4.20 p.m. to decide the last quarter-final ticket among themselves.

Group B

Canada has secured group victory and qualification for the quarter-finals before the last game. Norway is also in the knockout phase for the first time in 14 years and can even hope for second place after an overtime win against Denmark at the end of the group phase. Only the Czech Republic, who can also plan for the quarter-finals, could overtake the Norwegians with a win against Canada after 60 minutes.

On the other hand, things are getting critical for Sweden: they are in 5th place before the last game and can only overtake the Slovaks. Sweden needs a win in 60 minutes against the Olympic finalists on Tuesday, otherwise the ten-time world champions will miss out on the quarter-finals, as they did in 2019.

Switzerland's possible opponent in the quarter-finals is therefore also completely open. The only thing that is clear is that the Nati will avoid Canada for the time being. If the Nati win their last group game, they will face the fourth-placed team in Group B. If they lose, they will face the third-placed team. Depending on the outcome of the games, this could be: Norway, the Czech Republic, Slovakia or Sweden.

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