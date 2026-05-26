Switzerland play Finland for the group win. KEYSTONE

The group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland ends on Tuesday. While the Nati duel with Finland for the group win, Germany has to pack its bags early.

Andreas Lunghi

Group A

Switzerland and Finland are unbeaten in Group A and are already through to the quarter-finals. In the direct duel on Tuesday evening: whoever wins, wins the group.

Behind them, Latvia secured their quarter-final ticket with an undisputed 8:1 victory over Hungary on Tuesday afternoon. And so it is also clear: Germany misses out on a place in the knockout phase. The USA secured the last quarter-final ticket in Group A with a 4:1 win on Tuesday afternoon in a direct duel with Austria.

Group B

Canada has secured group victory and a place in the quarter-finals ahead of the last game. Norway is also in the knockout phase for the first time in 14 years and can even hope for second place after an overtime win against Denmark at the end of the group phase. Only the Czech Republic, who can also plan for the quarter-finals, could overtake the Norwegians with a win against Canada after 60 minutes.

Sweden saves itself in extremis in the knockout phase. The Scandinavians achieved the victory they needed against Slovakia within 60 minutes and secured fourth place thanks to a 4-2 win. For Slovakia, on the other hand, the tournament is over.

Switzerland's possible opponent in the quarter-finals is still open. The only thing that is clear is that the Nati will avoid Canada for the time being. If the Nati win their last group game, they will face the fourth-placed team in Group B. If they lose, they will face the third-placed team. Depending on the outcome of the games, this could be Norway, the Czech Republic or Sweden.

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