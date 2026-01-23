The group stage of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland ends on Tuesday. While the Swiss team duels with Finland for the group win, Germany has to pack its bags early. Sweden and the USA complete the quarter-finals.

Group A

Switzerland and Finland are unbeaten in Group A and are already through to the quarter-finals. In the direct duel on Tuesday evening: whoever wins, wins the group.

Behind them, there was no surprise in the battle for the last two quarter-final places. While Latvia did their duty against Hungary with a commanding 8:1 win and took the final step towards progressing, defending champions USA later secured their ticket to the quarter-finals with an unchallenged 4:1 win against Austria in the deciding game.

This means that the quarter-finals will be a prestigious duel between the USA and record world champions Canada. It will be a rematch of the Olympic final in Milan, in which the USA prevailed 2:1 after extra time.

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Group B

Canada have already secured group victory and a place in the quarter-finals before their final game. Norway is also in the knockout phase for the first time in 14 years and can even hope for second place after an overtime win against Denmark at the end of the group phase. Only the Czech Republic, who can also plan for the quarter-finals, could overtake the Norwegians with a win against Canada after 60 minutes.

It was all or nothing in the duel between Sweden and Slovakia in the battle for the last quarter-final ticket in Group B. The Swedes needed a win after 60 minutes in the final group game to leave the Slovaks behind after their surprising defeat against Norway (2:3) - and they succeeded. With their 4:2 victory, they avoided embarrassment and at the same time ended the tournament of the Slovaks, who had won all of their first four games. Sweden would have missed out on the World Cup quarter-finals for only the third time.

Switzerland's possible opponent in the quarter-finals is still open. The only thing that is clear is that the Nati will avoid Canada for the time being. If the Nati win their last group game, they will face the fourth-placed team in Group B. If they lose, they will face the third-placed team. Depending on the outcome of the games, this could be Norway, the Czech Republic or Sweden.

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