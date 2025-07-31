Great mourning for biathlon legend Laura Dahlmeier. Imago

Former Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has died in an accident during an expedition in the Karakoram. In accordance with her wishes, her body will not be recovered.

Sven Ziegler

Laura Dahlmeier (31) died in a mountain accident in Pakistan.

A rockfall on Laila Peak was her undoing.

The Pakistani authorities have decided not to carry out a rescue - at the request of the deceased. Show more

Laura Dahlmeier loved the mountains - and she will remain in them forever. The two-time Olympic champion and former biathlon world champion died in a fatal accident at the age of 31 during an expedition on Laila Peak in Pakistan. The exceptional German athlete was hit by a falling rock at an altitude of around 6000 meters and died on the spot.

Dahlmeier's death on Laila Peak not only raises questions among fans and companions, but also among the authorities in Pakistan - namely about the recovery of her body. While it was Dahlmeier's last wish to remain on the mountain, the Pakistani Alpine Club announced its intention to recover the body. This caused resentment.

It is now clear that the Pakistani authorities have decided not to make any further attempts to recover the body. Faizullah Faraq, spokesman for the provincial government of Gilgit-Baltistan, told the media that Dahlmeier herself had expressed the wish not to be brought back in the event of a fatal accident. "I would like to be buried in the mountains, that is my dream," she said.

Dahlmeier's management also confirmed that this was a written will. "Nobody should risk their life because of me," she said. Her family and the international rescue team that was on site now also respect this wish.

"We let them go in peace"

Thomas Huber, an experienced alpinist from Bavaria, said after the decision: "We could have gone back for her. But that's what she wanted. We let her go in peace." Another helper, Jackson, called a rescue "disrespectful to Laura's wishes".

Dahlmeier was not only exceptional on cross-country skis. As a trained mountain guide, she had completed major expeditions in Asia and the Alps, including on the Peak Korshnevskaya in Tajikistan and the north face of the Eiger.

Now her last ascent ends on Laila Peak - a beautifully shaped, technically demanding summit that has become the symbol of her life: wild, demanding, uncompromising.