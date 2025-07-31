Laura Dahlmeier together with Marina Krauss. shiptontrekking/Instagram

After the fatal accident on Laila Peak, Marina Krauss speaks for the first time about the moment she lost her friend Laura Dahlmeier. The former biathlon queen was hit by a boulder during an abseiling maneuver - at an altitude of around 5700 meters.

Sven Ziegler

Marina Krauss does not hesitate for a second when the fatal rockfall occurs on the mountain. She immediately calls the helicopter and starts calling for her friend. She had held out alone during the night in the hope of being able to rescue former biathlon star Laura Dahlmeier.

But things turned out differently. Now, days after the tragic accident on Laila Peak in Pakistan's Karakoram Mountains, she is speaking publicly for the first time about what happened.

"We were on the third abseil," Krauss recalls toBild. "I was already down, Laura came after me - then the rockfall started." For a brief moment, she hoped that her rope partner had remained unharmed.

But then she sees a massive boulder hit Laura Dahlmeier on the head. "She was thrown against the wall and stopped moving."

More rockfalls during the night

All attempts to get to her failed. "I called out to her and she didn't respond," says Krauss. "I realized that the only thing I could do was get help." She makes an emergency call - in the middle of the remote mountain world at an altitude of around 5700 meters. She spends the night in the danger zone, not knowing whether rescue will come.

But the slope is unstable and further rockfalls occur. A helicopter only reaches the region the next morning - too late. The rescue is called off due to the continuing danger.

The seven-time world champion and two-time Olympic champion is dead. Laura Dahlmeier was 31 years old. The helicopter pilot later described how the terrain around Laila Peak had changed drastically: "There were massive rockfalls."

In consultation with the team, no further rescue attempt was made. This was also based on the wishes of the victim: "Laura's last wish was not to be rescued," says the pilot.

The former biathlon queen had dedicated herself to mountaineering after her career- often out and about with her close friend and rope partner Krauss.

She is considered an experienced alpinist in the scene. The fact that she died on a technically not extremely challenging abseil passage makes her fate all the more tragic.