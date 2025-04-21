Laureus Awards for Duplantis and Biles - Gut-Behrami comes away empty-handed - Gallery Seven-time Olympic artistic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is named Sportswoman of the Year for the fourth time at the Laureus World Sports Awards Image: Keystone The Swede Armand "Mondo" Duplantis set new standards as a pole vaulter in 2024 Image: Keystone Footballers Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal collect the team prize for Real Madrid Image: Keystone Lara Gut-Behrami attends the event with her mother Gabriella Image: Keystone Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, who retired in 2024, receives a special award as a sports icon Image: Keystone Laureus Awards for Duplantis and Biles - Gut-Behrami comes away empty-handed - Gallery Seven-time Olympic artistic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is named Sportswoman of the Year for the fourth time at the Laureus World Sports Awards Image: Keystone The Swede Armand "Mondo" Duplantis set new standards as a pole vaulter in 2024 Image: Keystone Footballers Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal collect the team prize for Real Madrid Image: Keystone Lara Gut-Behrami attends the event with her mother Gabriella Image: Keystone Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, who retired in 2024, receives a special award as a sports icon Image: Keystone

Simone Biles and Armand Duplantis are the new winners in the most important categories of the Laureus World Sports Awards. Lara Gut-Behrami and Catherine Debrunner came away empty-handed in the minor categories.

Keystone-SDA SDA

American artistic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles and Swedish pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year at the awards ceremony in Madrid. Real Madrid received the Team of the Year award.

With her fourth award, seven-time Olympic champion Biles drew level with American tennis legend Serena Williams. Biles' rival Rebeca Andrade won the comeback award ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami. The 25-year-old Brazilian won Olympic gold on the floor in Paris last summer after suffering numerous serious injuries, including three cruciate ligament ruptures. In contrast, Gut-Behrami won her second overall Alpine Ski Racing World Cup in the 2023/24 season, eight years after her first.

The award for Para Athlete of the Year, for which Catherine Debrunner was also nominated, went to Chinese swimmer Jiang Yuyan. Special prizes went to tennis star Rafael Nadal, who retired in 2024 ("Laureus Sporting Icon Award") and 11-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater ("Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award").

Biles and Duplantis follow Novak Djokovic and Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati in the list of Sportsmen of the Year. The first winners 25 years ago were Tiger Woods and Marion Jones.

