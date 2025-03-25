Lausanne HC scored six times in Game 7 against the Tigers. Keystone

After Davos and the ZSC Lions, Lausanne also reaches the semi-finals. The qualification winners beat the SCL Tigers 6-2 in the decisive seventh quarter-final game.

In Lausanne, Langnau had the opportunity to write club history by qualifying for the playoff semi-finals in the National League for the first time. It would have been one of the biggest sensations in ice hockey in Switzerland. But the subjunctive gives it away. Instead of the starting position inspiring the Emmental team, it paralyzed them.

The visitors didn't have the slightest chance against the unleashed Lausanne team, who took an early 2:0 lead. Théo Rochette made it 1:0 in the 3rd minute and Damien Riat doubled the lead 135 seconds later. Because Lausanne defender Gavin Bayreuther was absolutely stupid at the end of the first period and picked up four penalty minutes, Langnau were able to play powerplay at the start of the middle period and took advantage of this in the 23rd minute in the person of Vili Saarijärvi. However, the 1:2 did nothing to change the physiognomy of the encounter.

Lausanne continued to dominate at will, but could not get the puck past the strong Langnau keeper Stéphane Charlin until the 44th minute despite a 70-second double overtime. He then let a shot from defender Fabian Heldner pass him to make it 1:3. Tim Bozon then scored on the power play (50') and Riat again (53') to make it 5:1, leaving no doubt about the outcome of the game. Rochette also scored twice in the 57th minute to make it 6:2. The 23-year-old now has six goals in the current playoffs. Just how superior the LHC were in their eleventh home win in a row against Langnau is illustrated by the 56:10 shot ratio in their favor!

It was Lausanne's sixth seventh game in a playoff series in Switzerland's top league, with the Vaud club also prevailing in its third home game, the second time against the SCL Tigers after the 8-1 win in 2019 - they lost three times away from home. Overall, it was the 41st win for the hosts in the 48th showdown in the NLA.

Telegram:

Lausanne - SCL Tigers 6:2 (2:0, 0:1, 4:1)

9600 spectators (sold out). - SR Wiegand/Borga, Obwegeser/Gurtner. - Goals: 3rd Rochette (Kahun, Genazzi) 1:0. 5th Riat (Suomela, Frick) 2:0. 23rd Saarijärvi (Pesonen/powerplay goal) 2:1. 44th Heldner (Bozon, Jäger) 3:1. 50. Bozon (Fuchs, Kahun/powerplay goal) 4:1. 53. Riat (Oksanen, Sklenicka) 5:1. 55. Saarela (Malone/powerplay goal) 5:2 (no goalkeeper). 57. Rochette (Marti) 6:2 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against Lausanne, 5 times 2 minutes against SCL Tigers. - PostFinance top scorers: Suomela; Rohrbach.

Lausanne: Pasche; Sklenicka, Bayreuther; Glauser, Marti; Heldner, Frick; Fiedler, Genazzi; Riat, Suomela, Oksanen; Bozon, Jäger, Raffl; Rochette, Kahun, Fuchs; Hügli, Benjamin Bougro, Prassl.

SCL Tigers: Charlin; Zanetti, Riikola; Saarijärvi, Paschoud; Cadonau, Baltisberger; Erni; Rohrbach, Flavio Schmutz, Pesonen; Allenspach, Malone, Mäenalanen; Julian Schmutz, Felcman, Saarela; Berger, Salzgeber, Lapinskis; Fahrni.

Remarks: Lausanne without Hammerer, Keller, Kuokkanen, Pilut (all injured), Pajuniemi and Perlini (both overtime), SCL Tigers without Boltshauser, Kristof and Petrini (all injured). SCL Tigers without goalkeeper from 54:17 to 54:21, 54:30 to 54:50 and 56:39 to 56:50.