Lausanne cuts the deficit in the final series against defending champions ZSC Lions to 1:2. The qualification winners win their second home game 4-2, with Théo Rochette the match-winner.

Lausanne managed to shift up a gear again in the third final game, and it paid off. In the 46th minute, Théo Rochette put the hosts ahead for the third time with his third goal of the game, and this time ZSC had no answer, although it came close to tying the game at 3-3 on several occasions. With 75 seconds remaining, Brendan Perlini made it 4:2 in double overtime. LHC had scored the 3:2 in the second power play of the game, which lasted just six seconds.

Rochette scored three goals in a game for the second time in the National League and for the second time in these playoffs. The first time was in the third quarterfinal game against the SCL Tigers. He scored the 2:1 goal 17.1 seconds before the end of the second period while shorthanded. After a bad pass from Mikko Lehtonen, the 23-year-old forward was able to run in alone on Zurich goalie Simon Hrubec and didn't miss the chance.

It was Rochette's fourth shorthander in the top Swiss league and his second in the current playoffs. He has now scored eleven goals in the decisive championship phase, more than anyone else. At 1-0, he benefited from Hrubec's misjudgement when the puck rebounded off the boards in front of the goal after a shot by Perlini.

Lausanne managed to put ZSC under pressure time and again. As a result, the Vaud team created many opportunities. In the 29th minute, for example, Perlini failed to beat Hrubec after a superb solo effort, while Damien Riat missed two top chances to make it 2:0 in the 33rd minute. Nevertheless, Denis Malgin's 1:1 in the 36th minute was anything but undeserved, as the Zurich team had hit the post no less than three times in the first period. The in-form and brilliant center scored from a central position after Jesper Frödén, whom Zurich head coach Marco Bayer had moved from the second to the first line during the game. He proved he had the right touch. In the end, however, it was only a side note. Defender Patrick Geering was responsible for the 2:2 in the 42nd minute.

The final series continues on Tuesday in Zurich-Altstetten. The Lions will then be aiming for their 16th consecutive home win in the playoffs.

