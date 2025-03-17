Théo Rochette, a 23-year-old Canadian-Swiss, scores a hat-trick in Lausanne's 4-2 win against Langnau. Picture sda

The Lausanne Hockey Club takes a 2-1 lead in the quarterfinal series against the SCL Tigers - although Lausanne does not play superior in the second home game.

Keystone-SDA SDA

34:24 shots on goal for Langnau. According to the statistical value of "expected goals", the Emmental team should have won the game. Nevertheless, Lausanne won 4:2 in the end. From the Emmental's point of view, the dismal conclusion remains that the SCL Tigers once again put up a magnificent fight, but that they were not rewarded for the second time in four days in Lausanne.

The SCL Tigers lost because Harri Pesonen had a lapse in the starting phase. After seven minutes, he missed a clearing attempt in his own danger zone, allowing Théo Rochette to score the opening goal. Langnau's powerplay also failed to capitalize on six overtime chances, one of them even with five against three field players. On the contrary: As on Saturday, when Tim Bozon equalized 3:3 eleven seconds before the end of the game while short-handed, the Tigers again conceded a shorthander to make it 1:3.

Luca Boltshauser, the Tigers' keeper, was once again in the spotlight. This time, Boltshauser did not save more than 93 percent of the shots as in the first two duels against Lausanne. Boltshauser should have saved Jason Fuchs' shot to make it 2:0 in the 26th minute. Boltshauser's save percentage (86.9%) was significantly lower than Kevin Pasche's (94.1%). Statistically speaking, Pasche stole the win from Langnau. A stolen victory in ice hockey is when the goalie of the winning team makes at least ten more saves than the goalie of the losing team. Pasche saved 32 shots, Boltshauser only 20.

Vili Saarijärvi reduced the deficit to 2:3 for the Tigers with five and a half minutes remaining, but Rochette secured Lausanne's victory with a shot into the empty net 44 seconds before the end to make it 4:2. Rochette scored three of the four goals. He had previously scored two goals four times this season.