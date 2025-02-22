  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

National League Lausanne misses out on early qualification phase win

SDA

22.2.2025 - 22:21

Long faces among the Lausanne players after the defeat
Long faces among the Lausanne players after the defeat
Keystone

Lausanne are just three points short of winning qualification for the first time in the club's history. A 3-1 defeat at the Lakers meant they missed out on securing first place for good.

Keystone-SDA

22.02.2025, 22:21

22.02.2025, 22:40

The ZSC Lions also lost: In their first match since winning the Champions Hockey League last Tuesday, Zurich SC went down 4:5 in Zug after leading 3:2. The difference between the ZSC Lions and Lausanne is thus still nine points.

The Zurich team still has four games to play before the end of the regular season next Saturday. Accordingly, Lausanne HC still needs three points from its last two games against Freiburg (h) and Zug (a) to secure pole position for the playoffs. In the event of a tie, the head-to-head meetings would decide in Lausanne's favor (7:5 points).

Another decision was made on Saturday: EV Zug secured its fourth playoff ticket after Lausanne, the ZSC Lions and Bern. HC Davos, on the other hand, are not yet playoff contenders. The Davos team trailed 0:3 after five and a half minutes in Bern and lost 0:4.

Nevertheless, there was a lot going on at the two playoff spots. Kloten (7th) closed to within three points of HC Fribourg-Gottéron (6th), who lost their home game against Servette 1:4, with a 4:2 win in Langnau. The Genevans, Swiss champions two years ago, moved to within two points of 10th place, which entitles them to participate in the play-in. HC Ambri-Piotta (9th) also improved their starting position in the race for these play-in places considerably with a 5-2 home win over Biel (10th).

The big loser of the six Saturday games did not play: Lugano's gap to 12th place grew to five points. The Ticino side need three wins to escape the relegation play-off against Ajoie.

Results and standings

Bern - Davos 4:0 (3:0, 0:0, 1:0). Fribourg-Gottéron - Genève-Servette 1:4 (1:1, 0:2, 0:1). Ambri-Piotta - Biel 5:2 (1:1, 2:0, 2:1). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Lausanne 3:1 (0:0, 0:1, 3:0). SCL Tigers - Kloten 2:4 (0:1, 0:2, 2:1). Zug - ZSC Lions 5:4 (1:1, 1:2, 3:1).

More from the department

National League. EV Zug defeats ZSC and is in the playoffs

National LeagueEV Zug defeats ZSC and is in the playoffs

Swiss Indoor Championships. Mujinga Kambundji as fast as ever

Swiss Indoor ChampionshipsMujinga Kambundji as fast as ever

Floorball cup winners. Rychenberg Winterthur ends drought in spectacular fashion

Floorball cup winnersRychenberg Winterthur ends drought in spectacular fashion