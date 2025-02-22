Long faces among the Lausanne players after the defeat Keystone

Lausanne are just three points short of winning qualification for the first time in the club's history. A 3-1 defeat at the Lakers meant they missed out on securing first place for good.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The ZSC Lions also lost: In their first match since winning the Champions Hockey League last Tuesday, Zurich SC went down 4:5 in Zug after leading 3:2. The difference between the ZSC Lions and Lausanne is thus still nine points.

The Zurich team still has four games to play before the end of the regular season next Saturday. Accordingly, Lausanne HC still needs three points from its last two games against Freiburg (h) and Zug (a) to secure pole position for the playoffs. In the event of a tie, the head-to-head meetings would decide in Lausanne's favor (7:5 points).

Another decision was made on Saturday: EV Zug secured its fourth playoff ticket after Lausanne, the ZSC Lions and Bern. HC Davos, on the other hand, are not yet playoff contenders. The Davos team trailed 0:3 after five and a half minutes in Bern and lost 0:4.

Nevertheless, there was a lot going on at the two playoff spots. Kloten (7th) closed to within three points of HC Fribourg-Gottéron (6th), who lost their home game against Servette 1:4, with a 4:2 win in Langnau. The Genevans, Swiss champions two years ago, moved to within two points of 10th place, which entitles them to participate in the play-in. HC Ambri-Piotta (9th) also improved their starting position in the race for these play-in places considerably with a 5-2 home win over Biel (10th).

The big loser of the six Saturday games did not play: Lugano's gap to 12th place grew to five points. The Ticino side need three wins to escape the relegation play-off against Ajoie.

Results and standings

Bern - Davos 4:0 (3:0, 0:0, 1:0). Fribourg-Gottéron - Genève-Servette 1:4 (1:1, 0:2, 0:1). Ambri-Piotta - Biel 5:2 (1:1, 2:0, 2:1). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Lausanne 3:1 (0:0, 0:1, 3:0). SCL Tigers - Kloten 2:4 (0:1, 0:2, 2:1). Zug - ZSC Lions 5:4 (1:1, 1:2, 3:1).