  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

National League Lausanne unstoppable ++ Tigers win paw derby ++ Lugano in misery

SDA

31.1.2025 - 22:26

Lausanne's Speler celebrate their sixth win in a row.
Lausanne's Speler celebrate their sixth win in a row.
Keystone

Leader Lausanne is currently unstoppable in the National League. The Vaud team defeated Davos 3-0 at home and celebrated their sixth win in a row.

Keystone-SDA

31.01.2025, 22:26

31.01.2025, 22:35

Lausanne continues to lead the table with a six-point advantage over the ZSC Lions. The Zurich side, who have played three games less than LHC, gave Genève-Servette no chance at home, winning 4-1.

Zug now occupy third place. In their home game against Lugano, the team from central Switzerland turned a 2:4 deficit into a 7:4 win in the final period and overtook Bern, who went down 6:2 at the SCL Tigers. Fribourg-Gottéron, who won 3-0 at Kloten and knocked the team from 6th place in the table, recorded an important victory in the battle for direct play-off qualification (top 6).

Ambri-Piotta (10th) won 4:3 after overtime at Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (9th) and are now ahead of Biel (11th), who lost at home to bottom-of-the-table Ajoie by the same score.

Results/rankings

Results: Biel - Ajoie 3:4 (0:1, 3:1, 0:1, 0:1) n.V. Kloten - Fribourg-Gottéron 0:3 (0:1, 0:1, 0:1). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Ambri-Piotta 3:4 (0:2, 1:1, 2:0, 0:1) n.V. Lausanne - Davos 3:0 (0:0, 1:0, 2:0). SCL Tigers - Bern 6:2 (1:1, 0:0, 5:1). ZSC Lions - Genève-Servette 4:1 (1:0, 3:0, 0:1). Zug - Lugano 7:4 (2:2, 0:2, 5:0).

More from the department

Handball. Denmark plays for fourth World Championship title in a row

HandballDenmark plays for fourth World Championship title in a row

European Championship drama. Kimmy Repond falls twice in the free skate and misses out on a medal

European Championship dramaKimmy Repond falls twice in the free skate and misses out on a medal

After almost three and a half hours. Teichmann loses hard-fought quarter-final in Singapore

After almost three and a half hoursTeichmann loses hard-fought quarter-final in Singapore