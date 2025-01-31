Lausanne's Speler celebrate their sixth win in a row. Keystone

Leader Lausanne is currently unstoppable in the National League. The Vaud team defeated Davos 3-0 at home and celebrated their sixth win in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lausanne continues to lead the table with a six-point advantage over the ZSC Lions. The Zurich side, who have played three games less than LHC, gave Genève-Servette no chance at home, winning 4-1.

Zug now occupy third place. In their home game against Lugano, the team from central Switzerland turned a 2:4 deficit into a 7:4 win in the final period and overtook Bern, who went down 6:2 at the SCL Tigers. Fribourg-Gottéron, who won 3-0 at Kloten and knocked the team from 6th place in the table, recorded an important victory in the battle for direct play-off qualification (top 6).

Ambri-Piotta (10th) won 4:3 after overtime at Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (9th) and are now ahead of Biel (11th), who lost at home to bottom-of-the-table Ajoie by the same score.

Results/rankings

Results: Biel - Ajoie 3:4 (0:1, 3:1, 0:1, 0:1) n.V. Kloten - Fribourg-Gottéron 0:3 (0:1, 0:1, 0:1). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Ambri-Piotta 3:4 (0:2, 1:1, 2:0, 0:1) n.V. Lausanne - Davos 3:0 (0:0, 1:0, 2:0). SCL Tigers - Bern 6:2 (1:1, 0:0, 5:1). ZSC Lions - Genève-Servette 4:1 (1:0, 3:0, 0:1). Zug - Lugano 7:4 (2:2, 0:2, 5:0).