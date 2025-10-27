New Zealand Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has to avoid two marshals after a pit stop - and now demands an explanation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two marshals run across the track at the Formula 1 race in Mexico, causing a moment of shock.

Liam Lawson, who had to avoid the two, was furious about the dangerous incident.

He almost caught one of them, says the New Zealander. Show more

After a scary moment with two marshals on the track during the race in Mexico City, Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has demanded explanations for the dangerous incident. "I honestly couldn't believe what I saw," emphasized the New Zealander after the race. "I could have fucking killed her," he had previously radioed to the command post of his Racing Bulls team.

Lawson had had to pit after a collision on the first lap of the Mexico City Grand Prix. When he drove his car back onto the track, there were double yellow flags in the first sector. In this case, the drivers had to drastically reduce their speed and be prepared to stop the car completely. The reason for the restrictions was debris on the track.

Statement from the world governing body

As he entered the first corner, "two guys were running across the track and I almost hit one of them," Lawson later explained. "That is unacceptable." When asked, he emphasized that he demanded an explanation for the incident.

The International Automobile Federation, which is responsible for safety on the circuit, explained that the marshals there should have removed the debris as soon as all the cars had passed turn one. When it became clear that Lawson would be making a pit stop, the instruction to deploy the so-called marshals was lifted. The incident is still under investigation.

Lawson had to hit the brakes hard after the bend to prevent anything worse from happening. Screenshot: Twitter/verstrii

You might also be interested in this