  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World number 19 beaten Leandro Riedi in the 3rd round at the US Open after a great turnaround

SDA

28.8.2025 - 22:29

Leandro Riedi pulls off the big surprise.
Leandro Riedi pulls off the big surprise.
Keystone

After Jérôme Kym, Leandro Riedi is the other Swiss qualifier to make it through to the 3rd round at the US Open. The Zurich native defeats Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina in five sets.

Keystone-SDA

28.08.2025, 22:29

28.08.2025, 23:06

Two months after his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon, Riedi is making a big splash in New York. After his major-level win on Tuesday against Spain's Pedro Martinez (ATP 66), the 23-year-old from Zurich, ranked just 435th in the world, managed to follow up with a hard-fought 3:6, 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:2 victory against another clay court specialist.

In the first duel with the world number 19 Cerundolo, there was little to suggest another exploit by the Swiss at the start. Although Riedi was on a par with the Argentinian for the most part, he was unable to take advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves. He missed a series of break opportunities, while his opponent made efficient use of the few chances he had and was thus able to take a 2:0 set lead.

Break deficit in the third set too

Cerundolo immediately took the Swiss qualifier's serve again at the start of the third set, but then Riedi struck back. With the first break to make it 2:2, he boosted his morale and finally made a big comeback against the South American, who had to fight through five sets in the first round. After just over three and a half hours, Riedi completed the big turnaround with his second match point.

In the third round, the 2020 French Open junior finalist, who has been repeatedly set back by serious injuries in the past, will face the Russian No. 9 seed Karen Khachanov or Poland's Kamil Majchrzak (ATP 76) on Saturday.

Kym before a big appearance

Jérôme Kym (ATP 175) will also be making a big appearance on Saturday night. After his five-set thriller against the 30th seed Brandon Nakashima, the 22-year-old qualifier from Aargau will face another American in the third round. He will face last year's finalist and world number four Taylor Fritz in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second-largest arena in Flushing Meadows.

US Open. Jérôme Kym reaches 3rd round after five-set thriller

US OpenJérôme Kym reaches 3rd round after five-set thriller

More from the department

Champions Hockey League. EV Zug wins at the Swedish champions

Champions Hockey LeagueEV Zug wins at the Swedish champions

Euro Hockey Tour. Swiss women open Olympic season with premiere victory

Euro Hockey TourSwiss women open Olympic season with premiere victory

New Swiss record. 800 m runner Audrey Werro wins at Weltklasse Zürich

New Swiss record800 m runner Audrey Werro wins at Weltklasse Zürich