Leandro Riedi pulls off the big surprise. Keystone

After Jérôme Kym, Leandro Riedi is the other Swiss qualifier to make it through to the 3rd round at the US Open. The Zurich native defeats Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina in five sets.

Two months after his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon, Riedi is making a big splash in New York. After his major-level win on Tuesday against Spain's Pedro Martinez (ATP 66), the 23-year-old from Zurich, ranked just 435th in the world, managed to follow up with a hard-fought 3:6, 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:2 victory against another clay court specialist.

In the first duel with the world number 19 Cerundolo, there was little to suggest another exploit by the Swiss at the start. Although Riedi was on a par with the Argentinian for the most part, he was unable to take advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves. He missed a series of break opportunities, while his opponent made efficient use of the few chances he had and was thus able to take a 2:0 set lead.

Break deficit in the third set too

Cerundolo immediately took the Swiss qualifier's serve again at the start of the third set, but then Riedi struck back. With the first break to make it 2:2, he boosted his morale and finally made a big comeback against the South American, who had to fight through five sets in the first round. After just over three and a half hours, Riedi completed the big turnaround with his second match point.

🇨🇭 Qualifier Leandro Riedi upsets Francisco Cerundolo in five sets. pic.twitter.com/Z4hr4O6OPb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2025

In the third round, the 2020 French Open junior finalist, who has been repeatedly set back by serious injuries in the past, will face the Russian No. 9 seed Karen Khachanov or Poland's Kamil Majchrzak (ATP 76) on Saturday.

Kym before a big appearance

Jérôme Kym (ATP 175) will also be making a big appearance on Saturday night. After his five-set thriller against the 30th seed Brandon Nakashima, the 22-year-old qualifier from Aargau will face another American in the third round. He will face last year's finalist and world number four Taylor Fritz in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second-largest arena in Flushing Meadows.