Leandro Riedi's fantastic US Open ends in the round of 16 Keystone

Leandro Riedi's high-flying run at the US Open comes to an end in the round of 16. The astonishing player from Zurich was defeated 3:6, 2:6, 1:6 by the Australian world number eight Alex De Minaur.

The hurdle was a little too high for the last remaining qualifier in the tournament, especially as Riedi was playing his seventh match in 13 days in New York. Despite being tired, the 23-year-old Swiss had good phases in which he was able to annoy De Minaur. However, he did not have any serious chances of winning, as he was not confident enough, especially with his own service, and his highly-rated opponent from Sydney was too consistent.

Riedi fell behind early on in all three rounds. He had to give up his service eight times. After a good hour and a half, he ended the match with a double fault. It was a highly inappropriate end to a fantastic story.

A leap forward

For Riedi, only positive things remain from the days in Flushing Meadows despite the clear verdict at the end. A year after injuring himself in qualifying at the same venue and then having to take months off, the Swiss player experienced the most successful tennis days of his professional career to date. He qualified for a major tournament for the second time after Wimbledon in June, beat a top 20 player for the first time (Francisco Cerundolo in the second round after trailing 2-0 in sets) and played his first match against a top 10 star.

23 years ago was the last time a player in the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament was ranked lower than Riedi, who started the tournament as world number 435 and was only able to take part in the qualifiers thanks to a protected ranking due to his long injury break. With 400,000 dollars in prize money and 271 positions in the world rankings, the reward for the New York high-flyer is huge.

Equipped for the coming weeks

To establish himself in these ATP spheres, however, some effort is still required. The example of Dominic Stricker, who sensationally advanced to the round of 16 at the US Open in 2023, shows how difficult it can be to gain confirmation. For the player from Bern, who beat Riedi in the French Open junior final in 2020, things have not gone according to plan since the New York exploit due to injuries.

Riedi hopes to have the injuries behind him. He has spent a lot of time in the gym during his long period of rehabilitation and is therefore well prepared for the upcoming tasks - until further notice in front of a smaller audience than on Monday against De Minaur in the 14,000-capacity Louis Armstrong Stadium.