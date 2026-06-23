Leandro Riedi has once again been sidelined by a serious injury.

As the 24-year-old from Zurich announced on his Instagram account, he had to undergo surgery on his left wrist. “This hurts. Not just physically, but mentally as well,” he wrote.

For Riedi, the 2020 French Open junior finalist, this is already his fourth surgery in two years. It is still unclear how long the injury will keep him from playing tennis.

Most recently, the Swiss player—currently the second-highest-ranked Swiss in the world (No. 116)—competed in two Challenger tournaments on grass after failing to qualify for the main draw at the French Open. Last fall, he reached the round of 16 at the US Open as a qualifier.