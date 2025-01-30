Leandro Riedi at Wimbledon last summer - with a taped right knee Keystone

Leandro Riedi's injury-related break has been extended following a setback in his rehabilitation. It will be a few more months before the 23-year-old from Zurich returns to the ATP Tour.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Riedi announced the bad news via Instagram. A misstep in training had made a second operation on his knee necessary. The finalist at the 2020 French Open junior tournament had to pull out of the 2024 season last September because the pain in his right knee made surgery necessary.

Before the interruption, Riedi had risen to 117th place in the world rankings as the best-ranked Swiss player.