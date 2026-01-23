For the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, this will be his 24th season in the world’s top basketball league. “I’m confident that I can help turn the Philadelphia 76ers into a championship team, and I’m really looking forward to inspiring a new fan base and embarking on this incredible journey one last time,” the 41-year-old announced on social media.

Several teams were interested

According to a media report, James is said to have signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers. A little over two weeks ago, the four-time NBA champion announced that he would be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after eight years and one championship title (2020).

Because James announced that he would be playing for the so-called minimum salary going forward, a great many teams were in the running. In addition to the Philadelphia 76ers, who ultimately won the bid, the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors, and even the NBA champion New York Knicks had been mentioned as possibilities.

Aiming for a Fifth Championship Title

Before joining the Lakers, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003–2010 and 2014–2018) and, in between, for the Miami Heat, with whom he won two championships (2012 and 2013) and reached two additional Finals. A fifth championship ring—he won the title with the Cavaliers in 2016—will definitely be James’s goal with his new team.

James is entering his 24th season as an NBA pro in October. No other basketball player in league history has ever played more than 22 seasons. The superstar has now not only scored by far the most points in NBA history, but has also played the most games.