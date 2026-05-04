The Miami GP ends in disappointment for Charles Leclerc due to a subsequent penalty Keystone

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc loses positions at the Miami GP after a spin shortly before the end of the race. A few hours later, he dropped a further two places in the standings to 8th place.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The stewards handed the Monegasque driver a 20-second penalty for leaving the track several times with his damaged car, giving him an advantage. Team-mate Lewis Hamilton moved up to 6th place as a result.

Max Verstappen was also penalized: The Dutchman received a five-second penalty for crossing the white line at the pit exit, but retained 5th place in the final standings.