The basketball world is mourning the loss of Don Nelson. The legendary coach has passed away at the age of 86, according to a statement from his family.

With 1,335 wins as a coach, Nelson held the NBA record for a long time before Gregg Popovich surpassed him in 2022. The American was named Coach of the Year three times (1983, 1985, 1992). Despite 18 playoff appearances, however, he never managed to lead his team to the NBA Finals.

As a player, however, Nelson enjoyed great success. He won five NBA championships with the Boston Celtics between 1966 and 1976. The Celtics also honored him by retiring his jersey number, 19.