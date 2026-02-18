Lena Dürr was eliminated (early) in the second run. KEYSTONE

Four years ago, Lena Dürr missed out on a possible Olympic medal in the second slalom run. Now the German is back on track ahead of the final - and experiences another drama.

DPA dpa

Lena Dürr missed out on a medal in the slalom at the Winter Games in Italy despite a good starting position and experienced a sporting drama. As the runner-up in the first run, the 34-year-old German skier got stuck at the first gate in the final and was eliminated.

TERRIBLE pour Lena Dürr qui a enfourché dès le premier piquet sur la deuxième manche du slalom... Suivez les Jeux en intégralité sur Eurosport et HBO Max pic.twitter.com/SyWCGLHKIY — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) February 18, 2026

Dürr again unable to withstand the pressure

Four years after the drama in Beijing, Dürr experienced two more sporting tragedies in the Dolomites. In China in 2022, she started the second run of the slalom in the lead and fell back to fourth place. She later won silver with the team, but that was only a small consolation.

In Cortina d'Ampezzo, she once again gambled away two potential medals. In the giant slalom, she was in second place at the halfway point and only finished ninth in the end after making a mistake. She also had good medal prospects in the slalom and again failed to withstand the pressure. The Munich native's greatest individual success to date was bronze at the 2023 World Championships.

US superstar Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated a superior victory in Cortina d'Ampezzo and was crowned Olympic champion with a lead of 1.50 seconds. Silver went to Switzerland's Camille Rast, while Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson secured bronze.