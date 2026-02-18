  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The next Olympic drama Lena Dürr is on course for a medal in the slalom - and then falls at the very first gate

dpa

18.2.2026 - 15:29

Lena Dürr was eliminated (early) in the second run.
Lena Dürr was eliminated (early) in the second run.
KEYSTONE

Four years ago, Lena Dürr missed out on a possible Olympic medal in the second slalom run. Now the German is back on track ahead of the final - and experiences another drama.

DPA

18.02.2026, 15:29

18.02.2026, 15:47

Lena Dürr missed out on a medal in the slalom at the Winter Games in Italy despite a good starting position and experienced a sporting drama. As the runner-up in the first run, the 34-year-old German skier got stuck at the first gate in the final and was eliminated.

Dürr again unable to withstand the pressure

Four years after the drama in Beijing, Dürr experienced two more sporting tragedies in the Dolomites. In China in 2022, she started the second run of the slalom in the lead and fell back to fourth place. She later won silver with the team, but that was only a small consolation.

In Cortina d'Ampezzo, she once again gambled away two potential medals. In the giant slalom, she was in second place at the halfway point and only finished ninth in the end after making a mistake. She also had good medal prospects in the slalom and again failed to withstand the pressure. The Munich native's greatest individual success to date was bronze at the 2023 World Championships.

Shiffrin superior to gold. Rast takes silver in the slalom - Holdener narrowly misses out on medals

Shiffrin superior to goldRast takes silver in the slalom - Holdener narrowly misses out on medals

US superstar Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated a superior victory in Cortina d'Ampezzo and was crowned Olympic champion with a lead of 1.50 seconds. Silver went to Switzerland's Camille Rast, while Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson secured bronze.

More from the department

"The hardest days of my life"Vonn also lost her dog the day after her fall

UAE Tour. Tiberi replaces Evenepoel as leader

UAE TourTiberi replaces Evenepoel as leader

Ticker. Finland gets stronger - Switzerland holds up well

TickerFinland gets stronger - Switzerland holds up well

Curling. Swiss curlers with eighth win in eighth game

CurlingSwiss curlers with eighth win in eighth game