Finally some real work at blue News: Are (left) and Leon in action. bild: julian barnard

Leon and Are get a taste of the sports department at blue News on Future Day. Today they wrote a story about Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leon and Are are at blue News on Future Day.

The two ice hockey enthusiasts are writing their first online story.

They have chosen professional ice hockey player Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils as their topic. Show more

The last game

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4:3 after overtime. Defenseman Simon Nemec scored three goals. One of them was set up by the Swiss Nico Hischier and Timo Meier.

Here is the summary of the last game.

The standings

The New Jersey Devils are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with 25 points. However, they have only played 17 of 82 games, so a lot can still happen.

The Swiss with the Devils

Nico Hischier

Nico Hischier as a young boy on his way to the New Jersey Devils bild: homepage nico hischier

Nico Hischier is a Swiss ice hockey player who has been under contract with the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League since July 2017 and has captained the team since 2021.

Profile:

Nico Hischier was born on January 4, 1999 in Valais, Switzerland.

He is 1.86 meters tall.

He is 26 years old.

He plays center for the New Jersey Devils.

What Nico can do well ... or not

What Nico is really bad at: Singing.

What Nico is really good at: making smoothies. One of his favorite creations is a smoothie made from strawberries, raspberries, dates and seeds.

His role models are Pavel Datsyuk and his brother Luca.

With Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler, Nico Hischier has two Swiss teammates at New Jersey.

Nico Hischier is the captain of New Jersey. IMAGO/Imagn Images

The Swiss scorers for New Jersey

Timo Meier

Games: 17

Goals: 5

Assists: 9

Points: 14

Nico Hischier

Games: 17

Goals: 3

Assists: 9

Points: 12

Jonas Siegenthaler

Games: 17

Goals: 0

Assists: 2

Points: 2