Over 200 m medley Léon Marchand pulverizes world record

SDA

1.11.2024 - 13:59

Léon Marchand (center/blue) sets new standards at the Short Course World Cup in Singapore
Léon Marchand (center/blue) sets new standards at the Short Course World Cup in Singapore
Keystone

Swimming superstar Léon Marchand improves the world record in the 200m medley at the Short Course World Cup in Singapore. Marchand remains 75 hundredths under the mark set by American Ryan Lochte.

01.11.2024, 13:59

01.11.2024, 14:02

Léon Marchand improved his own best time by one and a half seconds. In Shanghai in mid-October, the first of the three Short Course World Cups in Asia, Marchand had set a national and European record in the 200m medley in 1:50.30 minutes.

"This is exciting for me," said Marchand. "The goal was to do something that no one has ever done before (swim under 1:49 minutes). I gave it everything I had in the water. And the spectators were fantastic. It reminded me of the Olympic Games."

Léon Marchand won four gold medals at the Summer Games in Paris.

SDA

