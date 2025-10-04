Leon Muggli from Zug has to take a detour on his way to the NHL Keystone

Leon Muggli will start the ice hockey season in North America in the AHL.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 19-year-old Zug defenseman, who was drafted 52nd overall by the Washington Capitals in the summer of 2024, did not make the Capitals' second-to-last roster cut during the preseason and was sent to the Hershey Bears farm team.

Muggli already appeared twice for the Hershey Bears in the AHL at the end of last season. Until March and the elimination in the playoff quarterfinals against Davos, the young Swiss international still played for EV Zug.