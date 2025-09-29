Lewis Hamilton mourns the death of his dog Roscoe. Instagram

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton mourns the loss of his dog Roscoe. After 4 days in a coma, the dog passed away on Sunday

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe has died.

The animal had previously been placed in an induced coma.

The Formula 1 star said goodbye to his faithful companion on Sunday. Show more

Lewis Hamilton has suffered a heavy blow of fate. As the Formula 1 star announced on Instagram, his dog Roscoe died on Sunday evening.

Roscoe had been an integral part of the Brit's life for years, regularly by his side at the racetrack or when traveling. The bulldog had already been put on life support four days earlier. Now Hamilton had to make the "hardest decision of my life", as he writes.

"After four days on life support, during which he fought with every fiber of his being, I had to say goodbye," Hamilton explained. "I am so grateful and honored to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul - an angel and a true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made. I will cherish the memories forever."

"One of the most painful experiences"

For Hamilton, it was "one of the most painful experiences" to have a beloved animal put to sleep. Nevertheless, he emphasized that it was "one of the most beautiful parts of life" to be able to love so deeply - and to be loved.

Hamilton also thanked the fans for their support over the past few years: "It was something very special to experience and feel." Roscoe died in his arms on Sunday evening.