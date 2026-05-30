Jasmin Liechti is unbeatable in the individual time trial at the Bretagne Ladies Tour
Keystone
Swiss cyclist Jasmin Liechti wins the 2nd stage of the Bretagne Ladies Tour.
The 23-year-old from Bern took 27 seconds or more off the other riders in the 24.7 km individual time trial around Plomodiern. For Liechti, who also took the lead in the overall standings with her triumph, it was her second victory among the professionals. She celebrated her premiere just over a month ago at the Gran Premio Della Liberazione Donne one-day race.