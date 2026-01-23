At 21, Linda Noskova is carrying on the Czech tradition at Wimbledon. In a dramatic final between two friends, she keeps her cool—and sends an emotional kiss up to the sky.

Goosebump-inducing moments after a Wimbledon final featuring two major twists: Sobbing, Karolina Muchova (WTA 9)—who lost 2-6, 7-5, 3-6 in two and a half hours, holds the small trophy in her hand and says in a faltering voice, “First off, to you, my ex-girlfriend…” Linda Noskova (WTA 12) laughs at her Czech compatriot’s joke.

Next up is Linda Noskova, who, at just 21 years old, delivered a performance that showed both technical and mental maturity in her first major final. At the end of her speech, with tears in her eyes as well, she kisses her right hand and raises it toward the sky. “There’s one more person I need to thank—my mom. Without her, I wouldn’t be standing here.”

Mother Died of Cancer Before Wimbledon

Noskova’s mother died of cancer two years ago, on Sunday evening just before the start of Wimbledon, of all times. The following Monday, her then-19-year-old daughter won her first match at the mecca of grass-court tennis. Now, after a match that was also a roller-coaster ride, she has won tennis’s most prestigious title—becoming the third Czech woman to do so in four years.

Noskova plays brilliantly for a good hour and is heading for a decisive victory. At 5-2 in the second set, she has her first three match points, then one more each at 5-3 and 5-4. Only one comes on her own serve; that’s when she commits her first double fault of the second set. “The second set was tough,” Noskova admits afterward. “My hand got heavy; I couldn’t move as quickly anymore.” After Muchova wins five games in a row, a third set begins—a fresh start, so to speak.

McEnroe's Special Praise

Noskova briefly disappears into the locker room—and on her way passes the trophies that had already been set out for the supposedly imminent award ceremony. For the Czech athlete, this was a key source of motivation. “I splashed cold water on my face,” she says. “But what really helped me was seeing the trophies and telling myself, ‘I’m not going home with the small one. I want the big one.’” And now a new match is about to begin.

Right in the first game of the third set, Noskova fended off a break point and then immediately took a 3-0 lead. This time, she remained in control until the very end. “On the last match point, I didn’t even realize it was a match point,” she admitted afterward. And John McEnroe, the three-time Wimbledon champion of the 1980s, reaches for the highest superlative. “One of the greatest efforts ever seen on this court,” raves the current TV analyst for the British BBC.

This is unlikely to be Noskova's last major title. For now, Muchova and Noskova have set new career-highs by climbing to No. 6 and No. 7 in the world rankings.