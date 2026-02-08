Instead of a second gold medal, 41-year-old Lindsey Vonn races to her doom with a torn cruciate ligament. Her big performance ends in a rescue helicopter. "It's very bitter," says Sonja Nef to blue News.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn crashes heavily after just 13 seconds in the Olympic downhill and has to be flown to hospital by helicopter.

Despite a partial prosthesis in her right knee and a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee suffered shortly beforehand, the 41-year-old had dared to start. The American is said to have already undergone surgery to stabilize a fracture in her left leg, according to "Ansa", citing the Italian health authority in Treviso, which reported the American at Ca'Foncello Hospital on .

Skiing legend Sonja Nef praised Vonn's achievements, but criticized the high risk of the comeback and spoke of a bitter and probably definitive end to her career. Show more

Everything is ready in Cortina. The sun is shining, no fog as in the training sessions, Lindsey Vonn is wearing the telling bib number 13 and at 12 o'clock sharp the sports world holds its breath as Vonn gets ready in the start house.

She had made a comeback for this moment five years after her retirement and with a partial prosthesis in her right knee. She didn't even want to let a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee suffered a week ago in Crans-Montana take away this moment. Otherwise she would have been the top favorite - and even so, you had to give her all the credit.

Then it takes 13 seconds, and from one moment to the next the finish stadium in Cortina is as quiet as a mouse. Vonn is thrown off the first wave of the treacherous Olimpia delle Tofane piste and remains lying in the snow. Her screams of pain can be heard on TV - almost unbearable. Vonn is eventually flown to hospital by helicopter. The spectators on the course are gripped by a kind of shock.

Fracture in the lower leg is the first diagnosis

Sonja Nef also suffers in front of the TV. In an interview with blue News, the Swiss skiing legend says: "Vonn took a huge risk. She tried and it's just a shame that she didn't make it to the finish and now has to retire for good."

An exact diagnosis is still pending. On Sunday afternoon, US coach Alex Hödlmoser will provide an initial update on her state of health. "Apparently it's a fracture in the lower leg somewhere, but we don't know anything for sure yet," he told SRF. Shortly afterwards, the US ski team simply wrote on X that Vonn was injured but stable and was being looked after by American and Italian doctors. On Sunday evening, the news agency "Ansa" reported that the American had already undergone surgery to stabilize a fracture in her left leg.

Whether it was negligent to start with a torn cruciate ligament is difficult to answer, says Sonja Nef. "We don't have an exact diagnosis of what was broken in her leg. In my day, there were also athletes who raced with torn cruciate ligaments. If it's 'just' that, it can work, but of course there's always a risk." You have to accept this risk. "And that's what she did. But now she has to bear it. That's very bitter."

"She played with her health a bit"

Nef was one of the biggest critics when it became known that Vonn wanted to try again in the World Cup despite having an artificial knee joint. "I thought she couldn't be that stupid," she said in November 2024. And even today, Nef is skeptical as to whether it was a wise decision by Vonn "to go into downhill skiing with a knee prosthesis and all the jumps."

Nevertheless, the US-American was also able to impress Nef. At the time, she didn't believe that Vonn could still make it onto the World Cup podium. The 41-year-old was able to impressively prove the opposite several times. "That was sensational," says Nef.

But: "Taking on all that with a knee prosthesis is not without its challenges. She played with her health a bit." It was "insane" what Vonn had achieved in the past few months, "right up until today. It's just a shame how it's ended now."

Find out what Nef has to say about Olympic champion Breezy Johnson and the disappointment of the Swiss women in the Olympic downhill in the video above.