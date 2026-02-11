Thumbs up: US star Lindsey Vonn gives an injury update. Screenshot/Instagramlindseyvonn

After her serious fall in the Olympic downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Lindsey Vonn reports back from hospital with another update. The US-American confirms "progress" and posts a picture of her injury.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn suffered a fracture to her false leg during her fall in the Olympic downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The US-American has since undergone three successful operations. She announced this on Instagram.

The 41-year-old also posts a picture of her injury and is positive: "I'm making progress, even if it's slow." Show more

Lindsey Vonn suffered a complicated shin fracture in her violent fall in the Olympic downhill. In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, the US American confirmed that a third operation had been successfully performed.

"Today I had my third surgery and it was successful. Success has a very different meaning today than it did a few days ago," the 41-year-old wrote, posting a picture of her injured leg.

"I'm making progress, and even if it's slow, I know that everything will be fine. I'm grateful for all the incredible medical staff, friends and family members who are by my side, and for the overwhelming love and support from people all over the world."

From the hospital, Vonn also thanked her teammates: "Congratulations to my teammates and all the Team USA athletes for inspiring me and giving me something to be happy about. ❤️🤍💙"

Vonn had already spoken out on Tuesday and provided an initial injury update. Despite the severe pain, she has no regrets. The cruciate ligament rupture had nothing to do with her fall, Vonn emphasized. "I was simply twelve centimetres too close to my line when my right arm got caught on the gate."

She knew that races are risky. "It was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport." It was not a fairytale ending, but simply life. She dared to dream and worked hard for it.