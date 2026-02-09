Lindsey Vonn speaks from the hospital. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Lindsey Vonn speaks out after her serious fall at the Olympics. In an emotional message, she talks about the severity of her injury and addresses her fans.

Lindsey Vonn suffered a fracture of the false leg in her fall in the Olympic downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The 41-year-old American announced this on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, I suffered a compound tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fully repair," Vonn wrote late Monday evening.

Despite the severe pain, she has no regrets. The cruciate ligament rupture had nothing to do with her fall, Vonn emphasized. "I was simply twelve centimetres too close to my line when my right arm got caught in the start gate."

She knew that races are risky. "It was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport." It was not a fairytale ending, but simply life. She dared to dream and worked hard for it. Show more

Lindsey Vonn suffered a complicated shin fracture in her violent fall in the Olympic downhill. The exceptional American ski racer announced this in an emotional message on Instagram. Several operations were necessary to treat the injury. "Yesterday my Olympic dream didn't end the way I had dreamed it would. It wasn't a storybook or fairytale ending, it was just life," wrote the 41-year-old.

Vonn had already announced before the Winter Games that she would retire from ski racing after this season at the latest. She has not made any concrete statements about her future. In the race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, in which Vonn wanted to become Olympic champion once again, she caught her arm on a gate after just a few seconds. On the following jump, she twisted it so badly that she hit the piste hard. She remained lying down, her cries of pain clearly audible on television.

After first aid on the course, a rescue helicopter flew her to hospital. The Italian news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos, citing the hospital in Treviso, reported that Vonn had undergone surgery on her left leg.

Vonn: I knew it was risky

Vonn emphasized that her fall had nothing to do with previous injuries and the cruciate ligament rupture in her left knee, which she said she had suffered in a fall in Crans-Montana just over a week before her Olympic crash. "I have no regrets, even if yesterday didn't go as I had hoped and despite the severe pain it caused," she wrote. "I also knew that racing was risky. It was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport."

"I tried it. I was dreaming. I jumped. I hope if you take anything away from my story, it's this: You all have the courage to dare to do great things," she addressed her fans. "Life is too short not to believe in yourself. Because the only failure in life is not trying."

No happy ending to a career full of extremes

For years, the American was the ultimate in downhill skiing. In addition to her Olympic victory in 2010, she won two more medals at the Winter Games and a total of eight medals at the World Championships - including two gold medals. She has also won 84 World Cup races. The last two of these came this season, after her comeback in 2024.

On her favorite course in Cortina, she was aiming for a big happy ending to a career of extremes marked by both successes and injuries. But tragic circumstances meant that nothing came of it.