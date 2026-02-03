After her fall in Crans-Montana, Lindsey Vonn has to fear for her Olympic participation. Keystone

Lindsey Vonn has torn her cruciate ligament and suffered bone bruising in her fall in Crans-Montana. But she is not giving up on her Olympic dream just yet.

Patrick Lämmle

Nine days before the Olympic downhill, Lindsey Vonn crashed heavily in Crans-Montana. Although the US-American was able to ski to the finish on her own afterwards, she was taken away by helicopter. A few hours later, she wrote on social media: "I injured my left knee. Further examinations will show how bad it is."

But if there's one thing she knows about, it's comebacks. Now she has provided information at a press conference on Tuesday. And the diagnosis is a shock. The US-American has torn her cruciate ligament and suffered bone bruising. However, she was on her skis today and felt fine. She has not yet given up her dream of competing in the Olympic Games: "I know my chances are not as good as they used to be, but as long as there is a chance, I will try."

She says: "I'm taking it day by day. I will start in the downhill on Sunday. That's my big goal. I got on my skis today and it felt good." In terms of fitness, she is at 100 percent, but her body is not. "I'll see how it works out."

