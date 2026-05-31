Mountain biker Lisa Baumann is in good form. The 24-year-old finished third on the podium at the second downhill race of the World Cup season in Loudenvielle.

Mountain bike Lisa Baumann on the podium in France

Victory in the French Pyrenees went to Austria's Valentina Höll, who won by over three seconds ahead of second-placed Gracey Hemstreet from Canada. Baumann was around 4.3 seconds short of victory.

Third place also means redemption for Baumann. A year ago, the European downhill champion broke her collarbone in Loudenvielle.