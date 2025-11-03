  1. Residential Customers
American football Little makes history with longest field goal of all time

3.11.2025 - 10:53

Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars with his record field goal from 68 yards.
Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars scored a field goal from 68 yards (= 62.17 m) in the National Football League (NFL). No kicker had ever made a field goal from this distance before.

In football, a field goal from 68 yards is the equivalent of a kick over the goal from 3 meters behind the kick-off circle from your own half of the pitch. Justin Tucker's previous record from 66 yards (set four years ago) had seen the ball touch the top of the crossbar. Little, on the other hand, chased the ball over the crossbar and between the goalposts with reserve. In Las Vegas, a roof and a corresponding lack of wind favor long kicks.

Jacksonville won against the Las Vegas Raiders 30:29 after overtime.

