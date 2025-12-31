Everyone against Littler, Littler against the fans: World Championship in the final spurt - Gallery Took on the fans: Luke Littler. Image: dpa Top duel in primetime: Van Veen challenges Luke Humphries. Image: dpa Clayton is on his way to the Premier League. Image: dpa Everyone against Littler, Littler against the fans: World Championship in the final spurt - Gallery Took on the fans: Luke Littler. Image: dpa Top duel in primetime: Van Veen challenges Luke Humphries. Image: dpa Clayton is on his way to the Premier League. Image: dpa

The new darts year starts with four quarter-finals. The big question hanging over the continuation of the World Championship: who can prevent a final between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries?

The World Darts Championship in London will be exciting right at the start of 2026. On New Year's Day (13:30 and 20:00), the quarter-finals await at the famous Alexandra Palace in the north of the British capital. The round of the last eight promises to be exciting.

The central themes ahead of the continuation of the tournament, in which the winner receives one million pounds (1.15 million euros):

Littler against everyone

In sporting terms, defending champion Luke Littler has no one to fear at this World Cup. But the 18-year-old Englishman opened up a sideshow in his 4-2 defeat of Rob Cross in his last match in 2025 - with the fans. After unexpected boos against him, Littler turned directly to the supporters at the Ally Pally and said: "You pay for tickets and you pay for my prize money. Thank you for booing me."

With a red head and plenty of satisfaction, he claimed: "It doesn't bother me. It doesn't bother me at all." Looking ahead to his match on New Year's Day (20:00) against Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski, Littler said: "I'll prepare for the worst in the quarter-finals." The young star reached the final in 2024 and became world champion for the first time in 2025.

Former world champion against European champion

Littler's biggest challenger is Luke Humphries, the world number two. The Englishman will face the Dutch European champion Gian van Veen in the evening (21:30). "That will be a great darts match. I like him a lot, he's a good player and I have a lot of respect for him," said Humphries about the promising match-up.

Luke Humphries: Can he stop Luke Littler? Keystone

In the afternoon (13:30), Welshman Jonny Clayton and Ryan Searle from England will open the 2026 darts year. Afterwards (15:00), Scottish veteran Gary Anderson will take on England's Justin Hood. Anderson is aiming for his third World Championship title after 2015 and 2016.

Two farewells on the cards

Only two years ago, an era ended in the sport of darts when cult referee Russ Bray retired with his distinctive voice. At this World Championship, players and fans will once again have to say goodbye to two familiar faces: Referee George Noble and John McDonald, who traditionally calls the professionals onto the stage, are calling it a day.

"John and George have been two indispensable building blocks of the PDC over the last 20 years," said Matthew Porter, Managing Director of the World Association. "John's distinctive voice and captivating delivery and George's impeccable performance as an umpire have made them an integral part of our events worldwide."

Who will reach the Premier League?

After the World Championship, the PDC traditionally announces the participants for the Premier League, a multi-million league for the best professionals in the world. The top four in the world rankings are seeded, plus the PDC usually names four wildcards. Littler, Humphries and Dutchman van Gerwen are certain to take part.

Youngsters Josh Rock and van Veen are also likely to take part, while Welshman Clayton could get his ticket via the ranking list. Behind them are Stephen Bunting, Nathan Aspinall, James Wade (all England), Gerwyn Price (Wales) and Danny Noppert (Netherlands). The debut of a German has been ruled out. Martin Schindler was eliminated too early and too clearly at the World Championships.