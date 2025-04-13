Dominic Lobalu also wants to cheer in the Swiss national dress in Belgium Keystone

Dominic Lobalu is the Swiss hope at the premiere of the European Road Running Championships in Leuven, Belgium. The European 10,000 m champion from Rome 2024 will start over 10 km on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lobalu has only been pain-free again since this week, after having to adjust his training and competition program at the end of March due to a pulled hamstring suffered in training. In particular, he refrained from competing in track races in the USA and Jamaica. However, the 26-year-old was only able to do rehab in the previous two weeks and had to forgo the fast running training sessions. Nevertheless, Lobalu is determined to make his second start for the national team - after gold and bronze at the European Championships in Rome 2024. The 10 km course will certainly not allow for a best time (26:54).

Frenchman Yann Schrub, the former European cross-country champion and last year's European Championship silver medallist in the 10,000 m, and local runner Isaac Kimeli, eighth in the Olympic 5000 m, are favourites.

The European Road Running Championships will make their debut in Leuven near Brussels. The European titles in the marathon, half marathon and 10 km will be awarded at this event every two years from now on. 2026 will be the last time a marathon is held as part of a European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

Swiss Athletics is sending a six-strong delegation to Belgium. In addition to Lobalu, Jonas Raess and Chiara Scherrer also have "Swiss Starter" status.