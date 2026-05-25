A headbutt causes red faces at the Giro d'Italia. Screenshot: eurosport

Enrico Zanoncello is disqualified after the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Italian had previously headbutted his rival Robert Donaldson during the final sprint.

Patrick Lämmle

These are pictures you don't want to see: 24-year-old Briton Robert Donaldson crashes heavily after a collision during the sprint to the finish. At least he later gives the all-clear. "I'm fine, sort of 😳", he writes in an Instagram story accompanying a video of the incident.

However, the crash was not self-inflicted, as Donaldson was virtually knocked out by competitor Zanoncello The race jury therefore took action and disqualified the person responsible for the accident. He also has to pay a fine of 500 francs.

The Bardiani-CSF team, for which Zanoncello is riding, will not appeal against the decision.

La ida de olla de Enrico Zanoncello: Lanza un cabezazo a otro corredor, provoca una caída y acaba descalificado ❌#GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/oP0d5mkfnC — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) May 24, 2026

The 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia is not won by one of the favored sprinters, but by a breakaway rider. The Norwegian Fredrik Dversnes celebrates a surprise victory in Milan. Nothing changed in the overall classification. Jonas Vingegaard remains in the lead 2:26 minutes ahead of the Portuguese Afonso Eulalio.

Regeneration is on the agenda for Monday, before the 16th stage in Ticino from Bellinzona to Carì on Tuesday, with a final climb in the first category.

You might also be interested in