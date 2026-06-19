Lore Hoffmann finished the 800-meter race at the Diamond League meeting in Doha in over two minutes. The athlete from Valais finished in 2:01.96 seconds, missing her season best by two seconds.

The victory went to American Addison Wiley in 1:57.98 minutes. She was thus several seconds off the times currently being run by Audrey Werro or world champion Keely Hodgkinson. Both were absent from Doha, as was a large portion of the world’s elite. The meet was originally scheduled for May 8 but had to be postponed due to the uncertain situation in the Middle East.