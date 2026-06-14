One day after his first victory, Loris Aeberhard also won the second BMX World Cup race in Papendal, Netherlands, on Sunday.

Loris Aeberhard surges to the top of the BMX world in the Netherlands. (File photo)

The 27-year-old from Bern prevailed over local rider Jaymio Brink, just as he had on Saturday. Frenchman Eddy Clerte finished third.

The Aeberhard family from Rapperswil in the Bernese Seeland region seems to be thriving on the track in the Netherlands, as the winner’s younger sister, Nadine Aeberhard, finished fourth in the women’s race. The 24-year-old was just three-tenths of a second short of a podium finish