Lucas Malcotti wins gold at the Fencing World Championships in Hong Kong—in the final of the individual épée competition, he defeated Italy's Davide Di Veroli 12–11.

For Malcotti—who won team gold at the 2018 World Championships—this is the greatest achievement of his career. He is also the first Swiss athlete ever to win the gold medal in the individual event. Until now, only Anja Straub had achieved this feat in the women’s competition at the 1989 World Championships.

Immediately after his victory, the 31-year-old said that luck had been “on his side” that day. He had already pulled off his first upset in the round of 16, when Malcotti dominated the Hungarian Gergely Siklosi and defeated him 15–11.

In the quarterfinals and semifinals, the newly crowned world champion then had to go into overtime twice. He ultimately prevailed 12–11 against Russia’s Dimitri Schwelidse in the quarterfinals, while he also narrowly defeated (13–12) the underdog and surprise semifinalist Khalifah Alomairi from Saudi Arabia.

“This is unbelievable,” Malcotti exclaimed into the microphone of the International Fencing Federation after his victory. It wasn’t until 1:23 minutes before the end of the final three minutes that Malcotti took the lead for the first time, after having previously trailed 4–6.