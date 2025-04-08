Triathlete survives horror accident "Luckily the splinters didn't reach the carotid artery"

She actually just wanted to train. But a quick glance to the side is enough to involve Cathia Schär in a life-threatening accident. After a successful operation, the Swiss triathlete tells her story.

"I was driving in a normal position. The road was going downhill, so I was going fast," 23-year-old triathlete Cathia Schär tellsBlickabout her horror accident. "Other cyclists were riding up on the opposite side of the road. I looked very briefly to the left towards them and then immediately back again" - but at that moment, the car in front of her braked abruptly. A pedestrian crossing. "I thought that I would be able to stop just behind it. Until the very end, I thought it would work."

But it didn't work out.

"When I hit the car window, I got everything in my face. My lips were completely cut through and there were shards of glass in my neck. Fortunately, the splinters didn't reach the carotid artery."

Schär is conscious after the accident and the first thing she thinks about is training, which she is now unable to complete. Then she worries about possible injuries. She is lucky that a nurse is on site and her parents are also there quickly - the accident site is not far from home.

The ambulance immediately takes her to the hospital, where Schär realizes the seriousness of the situation: "During the operation, they noticed that the wounds were deeper than initially thought. It had hit a neck muscle, so it took a lot of time to remove the glass splinters and stitch everything back together."

Everything turned out well in the end. "After 3.5 hours of work, the surgeons were able to stitch everything back together. Fortunately, I didn't break anything and the cut in my neck didn't hit an artery," Schär writes on Instagram.

The 23-year-old does not yet know how long it will be before she can start training again. "I'm really grateful that I was saved from something worse. Drive carefully."

