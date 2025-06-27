Can expect a lot in Wimbledon when she is fully fit again: Belinda Bencic KEYSTONE

The draw means well for the three Swiss women who will be serving at Wimbledon from Monday. Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic and Jil Teichmann will initially avoid a seed.

Belinda Bencic, the world number 37 and only just unseeded after her maternity leave, will play the American Alycia Parks (WTA 58) in the opener. If she wins, her opponent in the 2nd round would be Magda Linette (WTA 27) from Poland or Elsa Jacquemot (WTA 115), a qualifier from France. The world number 3 Jessica Pegula could be a big opponent in the 3rd round. However, it remains to be seen how well Bencic has recovered from her hand injury.

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 79), the 2021 quarter-finalist, will also be up against an American, Ann Li (WTA 64), who should be within reach. The possible second-round opponents, Elise Mertens (WTA 21) from Belgium or Linda Fruhvirtova (WTA 150) from the Czech Republic, do not seem insurmountable either.

Jil Teichmann (WTA 92), anything but a grass specialist, will face the Italian Lucia Bronzetti (WTA 61) in the first round, after which the Russian prodigy Mirra Andreyeva (WTA 7) could be waiting.

