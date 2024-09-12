  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Davis Cup Lüthi relies on Kym and Hüsler in the singles against Peru

SDA

12.9.2024 - 13:30

Making his first Davis Cup appearance in three years: Jérôme Kym (right).
Making his first Davis Cup appearance in three years: Jérôme Kym (right).
Picture: Keystone

The Swiss Davis Cup team will play Jérôme Kym and Marc-Andrea Hüsler in the first two singles matches against Peru on Friday in Biel.

12.09.2024, 13:30

12.09.2024, 17:02

Swiss captain Severin Lüthi had three candidates for the two singles spots. He opted for Jérôme Kym (ATP 151) and Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 171) and thus against Dominic Stricker (ATP 336), who has been weakening of late.

The 21-year-old Kym from Aargau opens the match on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Ignacio Buse (ATP 212), who is one year younger. Zurich's Hüsler will then face the Peruvian team leader Juan Pablo Varillas (ATP 179). A doubles match and the remaining two singles matches will follow on Saturday.

Lüthi has nominated the left-handed duo Hüsler/Stricker for the doubles. However, the line-up can still be changed without giving reasons, just like for the two singles matches on Saturday.

The aim of this World Group I play-off is to qualify for the qualifiers next spring. There they will have the chance to secure a place in the final round of the best 16.

SDA

More from the department

Cycling. Hirschi wins fourth one-day race in a row

CyclingHirschi wins fourth one-day race in a row

Ice-cold club bosses. Ice hockey goalie is dropped because he is about to become a father

Ice-cold club bossesIce hockey goalie is dropped because he is about to become a father

He was 89 years old. Swiss cycling world mourns the loss of Sepp Helbling

He was 89 years oldSwiss cycling world mourns the loss of Sepp Helbling