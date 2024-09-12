Making his first Davis Cup appearance in three years: Jérôme Kym (right). Picture: Keystone

The Swiss Davis Cup team will play Jérôme Kym and Marc-Andrea Hüsler in the first two singles matches against Peru on Friday in Biel.

SDA

Swiss captain Severin Lüthi had three candidates for the two singles spots. He opted for Jérôme Kym (ATP 151) and Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 171) and thus against Dominic Stricker (ATP 336), who has been weakening of late.

The 21-year-old Kym from Aargau opens the match on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Ignacio Buse (ATP 212), who is one year younger. Zurich's Hüsler will then face the Peruvian team leader Juan Pablo Varillas (ATP 179). A doubles match and the remaining two singles matches will follow on Saturday.

Lüthi has nominated the left-handed duo Hüsler/Stricker for the doubles. However, the line-up can still be changed without giving reasons, just like for the two singles matches on Saturday.

The aim of this World Group I play-off is to qualify for the qualifiers next spring. There they will have the chance to secure a place in the final round of the best 16.

SDA