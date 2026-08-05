HC Lugano has signed Swedish forward Olle Lycksell. The 26-year-old has signed a contract through 2029, according to the Ticino-based club.

Lycksell has played in North America for the past four seasons. In the NHL, he made 52 appearances (13 points) for the Philadelphia Flyers and the Ottawa Senators. The rest of the time, he impressed as a prolific scorer in the second-tier AHL, where he tallied 172 points (70 goals) in 94 games.

The other foreign players under contract with Lugano for next season are: Calle Dahlström, Zach Sanford, Rasmus Kupari, and Jere Innala.