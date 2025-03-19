Giovanni Morini and HC Lugano celebrate after the late winning goal in Game 3. Picture: Keystone

Lugano can once again hope for a conciliatory end to the season. In the relegation playoff against Ajoie, it overturned a 3-0 deficit with two goals in the final minute.

It was not one of the many stars, but an Italian with a Swiss license from the team's own youth ranks who was the hero and author of an incredible turnaround: With two goals in the last minute, Giovanni Morini turned a 0:1 into a 2:1. These were his first scoring points of the entire season after he had been out for a long time due to a thigh injury.

Lugano thus pulled their heads out of the noose in extremis. In front of 4609 disappointed spectators, Ajoie's top scorer Philip-Michael Devos made it 1-0 in the 23rd minute with 58 seconds remaining. It would have been the second away win for the Jurassiens and probably the decisive 3:0 in the series.

With the momentum behind them, Lugano can now hope to turn the relegation play-off around and avoid the possibility of qualifying for the league if Visp become B champions. Ajoie must put up with a bitter setback at home on Friday.