Double strike in the last minute Lugano wins in extremis and bounces back against Ajoie

SDA

19.3.2025 - 22:44

Giovanni Morini and HC Lugano celebrate after the late winning goal in Game 3.
Giovanni Morini and HC Lugano celebrate after the late winning goal in Game 3.
Picture: Keystone

Lugano can once again hope for a conciliatory end to the season. In the relegation playoff against Ajoie, it overturned a 3-0 deficit with two goals in the final minute.

Keystone-SDA

19.03.2025, 22:44

19.03.2025, 22:45

It was not one of the many stars, but an Italian with a Swiss license from the team's own youth ranks who was the hero and author of an incredible turnaround: With two goals in the last minute, Giovanni Morini turned a 0:1 into a 2:1. These were his first scoring points of the entire season after he had been out for a long time due to a thigh injury.

Lugano thus pulled their heads out of the noose in extremis. In front of 4609 disappointed spectators, Ajoie's top scorer Philip-Michael Devos made it 1-0 in the 23rd minute with 58 seconds remaining. It would have been the second away win for the Jurassiens and probably the decisive 3:0 in the series.

With the momentum behind them, Lugano can now hope to turn the relegation play-off around and avoid the possibility of qualifying for the league if Visp become B champions. Ajoie must put up with a bitter setback at home on Friday.

