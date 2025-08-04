Noah Lyles (in red) wins the 200 m at the US Trials. Picture: Keystone

Noah Lyles and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden win the 200 m at the American Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On the last day of the trials, on which the American tickets for the World Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21 were awarded, three-time 200 m world champion Noah Lyles triumphed over the half track lap in the world's best time of the year of 19.63 seconds, just ahead of Kenny Bednarek (19.67).

In the women's race, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden followed up her victory in the 100m with a double. The 24-year-old impressively showed that she will be the woman to beat in the sprint in Tokyo. She completed the 200 m in 21.84 seconds and won ahead of Anavia Battle (22.12) and Olympic champion Gabby Thomas (22.20).

Meanwhile, 100 m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson failed to reach the 200 m final. After a turbulent week in which she was arrested for an argument with her partner, sprinter Christian Coleman, she failed to make the semi-finals in fourth place (22.56). Nevertheless, Richardson will compete in Tokyo in the 100 m as the reigning world champion.