Noah Lyles won his third U.S. championship title in the 100-meter dash early Saturday morning at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in New York City. In doing so, he set the world-leading time for the year.

World Best Time of the Year Lyles Wins U.S. Championship Title in 9.79 Seconds

The Olympic champion matched his personal best of 9.79 seconds from his gold-medal race in Paris in 2024, setting the world’s best time of the year in the process—a mark previously held by Jamaican Oblique Seville (9.82).

Lyles put on a spectacular final sprint over the last 30 meters and comfortably edged out veteran Ronnie Baker and Kenny Bednarek (both 9.88 seconds).

In the women's event, Sha'Carri Richardson, the 2023 world champion and 2024 Olympic silver medalist, took the win. With a time of 10.77 seconds, she secured her third national title in the 100-meter dash.